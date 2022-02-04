SBP on alleged Tab Baldwin role in exodus of players to Japan

TOP basketball officials said there is no evidence to back rumors of Tab Baldwin’s alleged role in the exodus of Filipino players to Japan, which is being cited as the main reason behind his exit as Gilas Pilipinas head coach.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio and PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said they are aware of such rumors, but said they are not dwelling on it.

“It’s hard to prove that but if there’s smoke, there’s fire somewhere,” said Panlilio on Friday during a press conference after a PBA board meeting. “People I talked to who have not been directly involved mentioned it to me. I don’t really mind it but it’s there. We actually don’t know. But it’s being talked about.”

“To be honest, I’ve been hearing about that but there’s really no proof,” said Vargas in the same presser.

On Sunday, the SBP said Baldwin stepped down as Gilas coach to focus on his duties as coach of Ateneo in the upcoming UAAP season.

Rumors fly

The rumor mill, however, went busy with talk suggested that Baldwin was removed allegedly for having a hand in the move of some top players, mostly mainstays in the Gilas pool, to Japan in tandem with former TNT coach Mark Dickel.

“A lot of rumors, a lot of speculations because of his connections with agents and friends and players saying that they’ve been approached and all that but there are no hard facts. There is no real proof. It’s just all smoke,” said Vargas.

Baldwin has not granted a single interview or released a statement since the parting of ways with the national team.

Chot Reyes has since returned to the national coaching job in lieu of Baldwin and will be calling the shots for Gilas starting in the February window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

When asked during Thursday’s SPIN.ph Zoom In episode, Reyes said he hadn’t heard about such rumors until after his reappointment as Gilas coach.

“Actually, ngayon ko lang narinig ‘yung rumors na ‘yan after I was appointed after reading the news that is coming out. I haven’t heard about that. I don’t know about it. I’m not the best person to speak about that,” said Reyes.

