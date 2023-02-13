Jordan Heading rejoins Gilas pool after burying hatchet with SBP

ALL’S well that ends well between Jordan Heading and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

The inclusion of the deadly shooting guard in the 24-man training pool for the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers meant both parties were ready to put behind them the contentious issue that centered on Heading’s decision to play in Taiwan despite having a live contract with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Yes, OK na with Heading,” said SBP spokesperson and executive director Sonny Barrios in a short text message.

The 27-year-old Heading, who has since taken his act to the Japan B.League, is expected to arrive within the week to join the national team in training along with fellow overseas-based pool members Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena, and Bobby Ray Parks.

“Yes, he (Heading) said he is coming. Unless may nagbago, I expect him to be here,” said national team coach Chot Reyes.

The Fil-Australian wingman could plug the hole that is currently lacking with Gilas Pilipinas, according to Reyes.

“Shooter. Wala tayong lights out shooter, and we’re still looking for that,” he said.

The 6-foot-2 Heading previously played for Gilas under former coach Tab Baldwin and averaged 14.5 points on a high 72 percent shooting from three-point range during the Olympic qualifying tournament in 2021.

But the No. 1 pick in the Gilas special draft of 2021 left the national team and opted to play for the Taichung Suns in the T1 League in Taiwan, a decision that didn’t sit well with the SBP as Heading had a live contract with Gilas.

With Heading playing a major role, the Suns reached the finals, but lost via a two-game sweep to Jason Brickman and the Kaohsiung Aquas.

Middle of last year, he left Taiwan and signed with B.League Division II team Nagasaki Velca.

While Reyes acknowledged what Heading can exactly bring to the table for Gilas, he said the coaching staff will still take a look at how the Fil-Aussie is going to mesh with the rest of the pool.

“We’ll see if he can work within the system and work with the players that we have,” said the national mentor. “Again there’s no guarantee like we told him. That’s why we want to take a look at him.”

The national team resumes its weekly night practice at the Meralco gym on Monday as it continues to prepare for its Feb. 24 and 27 games against Lebanon and Jordan, respectively.