Japeth Aguilar rules himself out of Gilas for sixth window of qualifiers

BY his own estimate, Japeth Aguilar is bound to miss the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers for Gilas Pilipinas.

Japeth Aguilar injury update

The MCL sprain he suffered last week in the PBA Governors Cup will have him sidelined for the next three weeks, thereby making him unavailable for national team duties in its coming games against Lebanon and Jordan at the Philippine Arena.

“Yeah. I think so,” said Aguilar hesitatingly when asked if he won’t be around for the February 24 and 27 windows, respectively.

“You know…siguro ano lang I just got to be patience lang. Di pa will ni Lord. So we’ll see.”

The 35-year-old big man missed his second straight game with Barangay Ginebra Sunday night in a 118-88 blowout loss against Magnolia at the Mall of Asia Arena.

He went down with the MCL sprain in the Kings’ 114-111 come-from-behind win against NLEX.

At the moment, Aguilar walks with an obvious limp favoring his right leg, which is currently on an immobilizer.

He added doctors are letting the injury heal first before he undergoes therapy.

“Stick lang ako sa protocol,” said Aguilar.

“Medyo weak pa siya ngayon. Kahit ako ayaw ko rin mawala sa kundisyon.”

Aguilar is not even sure if he’ll be at the Gilas Pilipinas practice on Monday, which he has been religiously attending the past three weeks at the Meralco gym.