SBP eyeing US, Europe training camps for Gilas ahead of Fiba World Cup

GILAS Pilipinas is set to train overseas and play mini-tournaments ahead of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio hinted at possible training camps in the US and Europe.

"That’s the plan. Maybe early on, they can start getting together by May," Panlilio said on Wednesday during the Volunteers Program Launch at Novotel.

The Philippine team is set to assemble as the PBA season ends that month, with Jordan Clarkson expected to join the team soon after, along with other overseas-based Gilas pool members.

There have also been discussions of holding a pocket tournament in the buildup to the World Cup. The PBA earlier said it also plans to hold invitational tournaments possibly featuring World Cup teams that plan to set up camp in the Philippines early.

"That’s being looked sometime in June or July siguro kasi a lot of the national federations come earlier so that they can get acclimatized to the weather, the time zone, and they’re also asking for friendlies," Panlilio said.

"We haven’t planned it out yet in detail, but the concept of holding mini tournaments is there. We just have to see the interest from other countries."

In 2014, Gilas participated in the 2014 Antibes International Basketball Tournament in France where it played Australia, Ukraine, and host France before traveling to Seville.

The Philippines also joined the Torneo de Malaga in 2019, which featured the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, and host Spain before heading to China.

For Panlilio, most of these plans will have clarity once the draw is held and the venue assignments are announced, on which teams will play in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

"Right now, the other countries don’t know yet [which country] they’re going [for the World Cup]. By April, when they know which venue they’re playing, I’m sure they’re gonna reach out with plans on friendlies," he said.