PBA plans mini-tournament, invitational featuring World Cup teams

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial is set to present to the board of governors his plan to stage mini-tournaments when the league takes a break to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ preparation for the Fiba Basketball World Cup next year.

If approved, the plan, Marcial said, will enable the league to still hold games during the offseason, while its stars that will most likely be selected for the Gilas pool will take part in the build-up for the World Cup.

“Ang iniisip natin, magkaroon ng mini-tournament kapag naka-off ang PBA. Sasabihin ko rin sa board,” said Marcial.

To give way to Gilas’ participation in the Fiba World Cup, the PBA has reduced its 48th season into a two-conference campaign that will start in September next year.

The ongoing 47th season, once it ends sometime in April, will be followed by at least a four-month offseason that was agreed upon to allow PBA players to participate in Gilas' build-up for the World Cup.

The mini-tournament will allow PBA players not called up for Gilas duty to stay active and even fight for a championship during the league’s offseason.

Also on Marcial’s plan in the mini-tournament is to invite teams which will see action in the World Cup.

“Balak din sa early part ng August, ‘yung mga teams na magkaka-camp dito, baka puwede natin maimbitahang mag-mini tournament. Gusto rin nila ng may kalaban. Kailangan ko rin kausapin ang SBP. Sana matuloy,” said Marcial.

“Itatapat naman natin sa invitational ‘yung mga hindi natin ka-grupo. Magpapalaro din ang SBP para masubukan din ang teams kapag nandiyan na ‘yung World Cup,” said Marcial.