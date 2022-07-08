SBP announces Chot Reyes will coach Gilas at Fiba Asia Cup

CHOT Reyes will be back in charge for Gilas Pilipinas at the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia from July 12 to 24.

In a late Friday announcement, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) said its concurrent program director will once again be tasked to lead the national team in the continental showcase.

Nenad Vucinic, who called the shots in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers last week, will remain a part of the staff together with Jong Uichico and Sandro Soriano.

Reyes previously stated that there really is no demarcation mark when it comes to handling the national team, saying that the tag of being the Philippines' head coach in the Jakarta tourney "doesn't really matter."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The federation, however, has still not bared its 12-man roster on the eve of its flight to Jakarta.

It's expected to be the core of the Gilas team which played New Zealand and India last week, with only Thirdy Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, and Poy Erram among the additions.

Continue reading below ↓

Reyes will wrap up his commitment with TNT in the PBA Philippine Cup eliminations on Sunday before joining the team in Indonesia with Tropang Giga big man Poy Erram.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"The competition in Jakarta, Indonesia will be crucial to the continuing development of the younger players in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023," the federation said in a statement.

"The FIBA Asia Cup will be a great way to measure how much Gilas has improved as they face off once again with New Zealand and India. It will also be a great chance to test our young squad against another top Asian team in Lebanon in the group stage."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.