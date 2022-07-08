Magnolia heralds Paul Lee return with one-sided win over Terrafirma

MAGNOLIA got off to a fast start and never looked back, scoring a wire-to-wire win against an overmatched Terrafirma side, 104-83, on Friday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Hotshots welcomed top gun Paul Lee back in the active roster with a dominant performance that saw them lead the Dyip by as much as 38 points.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Magnolia rose to 5-3 overall after winning a fourth straight game.

Lee finished with 17 points in his first game back after sitting out the Hotshots' last five matches, nailing 5-of-9 from three-point range. Big man Ian Sangalang topscored with 20 points to go with seven rebounds.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sangalang, Lee and big man James Laput joined forces in the opening quarter when the Hotshots began to pull away to a 33-19 lead.

Magnolia enjoyed its largest lead at 83-45 late in the third period.

“Very happy. Ang ganda ng nilaro namin. Yung game plan na-execute namin, halos lahat nag-contribute, halos lahat nag-step up,” said coach Chito Victolero said later.

The Magnolia coach also mentioned the return of Lee from back spasm as a welcome development for the team heading to its last three games in the eliminations opposite Meralco, Rain or Shine, and Blackwater.

Continue reading below ↓

“At least gradually, nakaka-recover na siya, yung kundisyon niya bumabalik na,” added Victolero.

Undermanned Terrafirma remained winless in eight games and is in danger of missing the playoffs for the eighth straight time under coach Johnedel Cardel.

The Dyip were led by the 20 points of JP Calvo, while big man Joseph Gabayni added 12, four rebounds, and four assists.

The scores:

Magnolia (104) - Sangalang 20, Lee 17, Jalalon 17, Laput 10, Escoto 9, Abueva 7, Dionisio 5, Corpuz 5, Ahanmisi 5, Wong 3, Zaldivar 2, Barroca 2, Brill 2, Dela Rosa 0, Reavis 0.

Terrafirma (83) - Calvo 20, Mina 15, Gabayni 12, Tiongson 11, Gomez de Liano 9, Cahilig 7, Munzon 3, Tumalip 2, Grospe 0, Enriquez 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarterscores: 33-19; 64-33; 83-51; 104-83.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.