What Dordevic says after Gilas romp over his China team

SASA Dordevic admitted this is an entirely different Gilas Pilipinas team he faced in the FIBA World Cup now compared in 2019.

"Obviously, they grew up," China's Serbian coach said of the Philippine team which ripped his team, 96-75, on Saturday night to clinch its first ever win in the quadrennial showcase.

Dordevic said bringing in NBA star Jordan Clarkson was a major factor in the team maturing after being blown out by 55 points by a Serbia team coached by Dodervic in the 2019 edition of the World Cup in Foshan, China.

"Incorporating a player like Clarkson gave them a lot of inside courage. That's what a player of his capability, talent, and quality can bring to the group. That's something you can transfer to the group through your way of playing, through your way of fighting. And he's definitely the leader of this Philippine team," said the 55-year-old coach of Team Dragon.

Clarkson did prove to be the catalyst in the Philippines' first World Cup win since 2014 as he finished with 34 points and sparked the team's breakaway with a dazzling third quarter performance that delighted a rocking crowd of 11,080 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Utah Jazz star connected on four straight three pointers during that stretch when he scored 24 points and led the Gilas breakaway which put the host team in front, 70-50.

The party - and celebration - had began.

Dordevic said playing before a rauckous crowd also helped energized Gilas.

"That's a huge advantage at this level. Your home crowd is with you and give you wings sometimes," the Serbian mentor said.

At the same time, he noted the good mix of young and veteran players who made up Gilas for this campaign, mentioning the presence of young 7-foot-3 center Kai Sotto.