Rudy Gobert comes up clutch as France nips Turkey in OT

RUDY Gobert delivered in the clutch as France overcame Turkey in overtime 87-86, on Saturday in Berlin to reach the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

The Minnesota Timberwolves big man had five points and five rebounds in extra period, finishing with 20 and 17, as France moved on to the round of eight against either Serbia or Italy.

Evan Fournier and Thomas Huertel had 13 points each for France.

Bugrahan Tunder led all scorers, delivering 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting for Turkey.

Evan Fournier goes 5 for 13 in 35 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Furkan Korkmaz shot 4 for 12 and finished with 18 points, Sertac Sanli scored 12 on 4 of 9 shooting, while Cedi Osman was limited to 11 points, shooting 3 for 10 in almost 41 minutes of action.

