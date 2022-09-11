Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sun, Sep 11
    Schroder stars as host Germany beats Montenegro to gain quarters

    Dennis Schroder goes 7 for 16 in 35 minutes of play.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    DENNIS Schroder took charge as Germany defeated Montenegro, 85-79, on Saturday in Berlin to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

    The 28-year-old guard, who last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, scored 22 points and made eight assists.

    See In Eurobasket, Ukraine fights to honor those doing the real fighting at home

    Franz Wagner

    Franz Wagner plays 21 minutes, shooting 4 for 10. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    Franz Wagner and Maodo Lo added 14 each for Germany, which next takes on either Greece of the Czech Republic.

    American-Montenegrin Kendrick Perry led Montenegro with 25 points and six assists.

