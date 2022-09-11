Schroder stars as host Germany beats Montenegro to gain quarters

DENNIS Schroder took charge as Germany defeated Montenegro, 85-79, on Saturday in Berlin to advance to the quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022.

The 28-year-old guard, who last played in the NBA for the Houston Rockets, scored 22 points and made eight assists.

Franz Wagner and Maodo Lo added 14 each for Germany, which next takes on either Greece of the Czech Republic.

American-Montenegrin Kendrick Perry led Montenegro with 25 points and six assists.

