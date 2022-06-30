Troy Rosario doubtful for Gilas campaign in Fiba Asia Cup

TROY Rosario, among the regular players for Gilas from the TNT ranks, is doubtful for the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

The 6-foot-7 Rosario went down with a knee injury and has not played for the past two games with TNT in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Coach Chot Reyes said the team has yet been officially apprised of the condition of the veteran stretch 4 though there are pain and swelling on his knee.

The injury has kept Rosario out of TNT practices and could do so too, for Gilas Pilipinas in the Asia Cup set July 12 to 24.

“Oo doubtful yun. Mahirap, kaya may problema tayo na naman nitong Asia Cup,” said Reyes.

“Hindi siya nakakapag-practice. Subok ng subok palagi, pero hindi niya kaya yung pain.”

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Gilas coach is looking to form a hybrid roster for the Indonesia tournament, with the core of the Tropang Giga expected to reinforce the national team again.

Rosario's latest stint for the Philippine team was in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam witn TNT teammates Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, and Jaydee Tungcab.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The product of National University skipped TNT’s games against Phoenix and NorthPort as the Tropang Giga stretched their win run to four and raised their record to 6-2 for third overall.

They still have to meet Terrafirma, and league leaders San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in a stacked schedule meant to give way to Gilas’ campaign in the Asia Cup.

The Tropang Giga end their elimination round campaign on July 10 against the Kings.

The Philippines open its campaign in the Asia Cup on July 13 against Lebanon.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.