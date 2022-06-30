Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Troy Rosario doubtful for Gilas campaign in Fiba Asia Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Troy Rosario Gilas vs New Zealand Fiba World Cup qualifiers
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    TROY Rosario, among the regular players for Gilas from the TNT ranks, is doubtful for the Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia.

    The 6-foot-7 Rosario went down with a knee injury and has not played for the past two games with TNT in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Coach Chot Reyes said the team has yet been officially apprised of the condition of the veteran stretch 4 though there are pain and swelling on his knee.

    The injury has kept Rosario out of TNT practices and could do so too, for Gilas Pilipinas in the Asia Cup set July 12 to 24.

    “Oo doubtful yun. Mahirap, kaya may problema tayo na naman nitong Asia Cup,” said Reyes.

    “Hindi siya nakakapag-practice. Subok ng subok palagi, pero hindi niya kaya yung pain.”

    Troy Rosario Gilas vs Indonesia Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers

    The Gilas coach is looking to form a hybrid roster for the Indonesia tournament, with the core of the Tropang Giga expected to reinforce the national team again.

    Rosario's latest stint for the Philippine team was in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam witn TNT teammates Roger Pogoy, Kib Montalbo, and Jaydee Tungcab.

      The product of National University skipped TNT’s games against Phoenix and NorthPort as the Tropang Giga stretched their win run to four and raised their record to 6-2 for third overall.

      They still have to meet Terrafirma, and league leaders San Miguel and Barangay Ginebra in a stacked schedule meant to give way to Gilas’ campaign in the Asia Cup.

      The Tropang Giga end their elimination round campaign on July 10 against the Kings.

      The Philippines open its campaign in the Asia Cup on July 13 against Lebanon.

