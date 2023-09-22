Why RHJ chose Jordan over SBP offer to become Gilas naturalized player

HANGZHOU - Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was indeed considered for naturalization by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson a Gilas naturalized player prospect

While the TNT import was willing to don the national colors, the long process of naturalization in the country and his immediate desire to play served as stumbling blocks for him to accept the offer.

Hollis-Jefferson has since been naturalized by the Jordanian Basketball Federation, paving the way for him to see action for the country in the recent FIBA World Cup.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa bared about the SBP making a formal offer for the 28-year-old PBA Best Import to become the country's latest naturalized player.

"Yes, they (SBP) wanted him," he said.

That explains why the SBP had the name of the former Arizona stalwart in the original 60-man list it submitted to the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) prior to the deadline for the Entry By Name list.

But apparently, Hollis-Jefferson wanted to play right away and agreeing to SBP's proposal meant he will be at the tail end of the naturalized players Gilas Pilipinas has in its disposal, namely, Jordan Clarkson, Ange Kouame, and Justin Brownlee.

Unlike in Jordan where he only De Paul University alum Dar Tucker as his naturalized partner.

"He chose to be there because he's the only one," said Lastimosa of Hollis-Jefferson, who will once again reinforced TNT, this time in the Commissioner's Cup.

Hollis-Jefferson went and proved his worth for Jordan in the last World Cup as he led the team in scoring with an average of 23.6 points along with 7.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists.

He exploded for 39 points in a 95-87 overtime loss to New Zealand.

Jordan finished its campaign in the World Cup winless in five games and dead-last at no. 32.

Still the team rose from the FIBA rankings where it is now at no. 32 in the world.

