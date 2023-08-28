New Zealand overcomes RHJ's 39, holds off Jordan in OT

NEW Zealand survived a giant scare from Jordan, pulling off a 95-87 victory in overtime in the 2023 Fiba World Cup on Monday night at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Tall Blacks led by as many as 12 points, but saw the Jordanians make a late run behind Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who converted a four-point play late in regulation to force the extra session.

The Kiwis, though, restored order, opening the overtime with six unanswered points to hold on for their breakthrough win in this World Cup after losing to Team USA in the opener.

The Kiwis kept the Jordanians winless in two games – and left a dent in their bid to become the best-placed Asian team for a spot in the Paris Olympics.

Hollis-Jefferson fell a point short of scoring 40 and also had nine boards, four assists, and two steals in almost 44 minutes that went for naught.

Izayah Le’Afa led the Tall Blacks with 23 points, built around four triples, including the one that opened the extra session and gave the Kiwis the lead for good at 88-85. He also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

“I think we trusted the things we did. This is the World Cup, so anything can happen. We just dug deep,” Le’Afa said in the postgame press conference.

Shea Ili added 15 points, 10 assist, and two steals, and converted a three-point play that completed the Kiwis’ 6-0 run to start the extra session.

Jordan playmaker Freddy Ibrahim provided support for Hollis-Jefferson, putting up 22 points, three treys, nine assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

“We feel like we had it. It’s just sad to see it go,” Ibrahim said.

New Zealand tries to grab a second straight win as it takes on Greece next, while it won't get any easier for Jordan as it ends the group stage against Team USA, with both games on Wednesday.

The scores:

NEW ZEALAND 95 – Le’Afa 23, Ili 15, Delany 14, Wetzell 13, Fotu 11, Ngatai 9, Te Rangi 7, Cameron 3, Britt 0, Brown 0, Harris 0, Smith-Milner 0

JORDAN 87 – Hollis-Jefferson 39, Ibrahim 22, Dwairi 19, Abu Hawwas 4, Bzai 3, Z. Abbas 0, Hamarsheh 0, Kanaan 0, Hussein 0, Hammouri 0, Alnajdawi 0, H. Abbas 0

Quarterscores: 21-18, 46-37, 65-57, 85-85, 95-87