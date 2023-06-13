Rhenz Abando won't be able to forgive self if he fails to make Gilas 12

RHENZ Abando is honored to be part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup, although he admitted he has a lot of catching up to do in order to be physically ready for the team's rigorous three-month build-up.

The high-flyer out of Letran revealed he is still in the process of regaining game fitness after sustaining a shoulder injury during Game Five of the Korean Basketball League finals where Anyang KGC beat Seoul SK Knights for the title.

“Actually, nagre-rehab ako ngayon kasi may shoulder injury ako,” said Abando after Monday’s practice. Pumupunta ako sa strength and conditioning tapos may conditioning din dito [Gilas].”

With his fitness level leaving so much to be desired, the Anyang star said the call-up also served as a lesson for him to always be prepared for any possibility including the Gilas stint which he said came as a total surprise for him.

“Ngayon, naipa-practice ko,” said Abando, referring to his injury. “Pero siguro nararamdaman ko pa rin ‘yung sakit. Nagpabaya rin ako sa sarili ko.

“Kung ano mangyari dito, kung hindi ako mapasama, lahat ng sisi sa sarili ko kasi hindi ako naging ready,” said Abando.

Abando though said he looks forward to joining the Gilas build-up for the World Cup being part of the 21-man pool that has since been reduced by one following the pullout of Carl Tamayo due to an injury.

“Sobrang saya ko kasi magandang opportunity ito para sa akin, makadagdag experience,” said Abando.

“Actually, nagulat ako kasi hindi ko rin ine-expect na makakasama ako. Wala rin ako masyadong training kasi bakasyon lang ako dito. Nakakagulat din. Akala ko, hindi ako mapapasama dito.”

Lesson learned

“Dapat ready ka lang lagi. Hindi mo alam kung ano mangyayari bukas. Dapat everyday ready ka. To be honest, hindi ako ready. Out of shape ako. Nagpabaya ako sa sarili ko. Naghahabol ako,” said Abando.

Despite the injury, Abando has attended the first two practices of Gilas Pilipinas.

“So far, sobrang saya naman kasi marami akong matutunan sa kanila. I’m looking forward na mag-training sa kanila kasi alam ko marami akong matututunan,” said Abando.