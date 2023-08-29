'Mr. Limited Minutes' Rhenz Abando says World Cup is no time to sulk

RHENZ Abando made every second on the floor count in Gilas Pilipinas’ loss to Italy, 83-90, on Tuesday night as he finally got the action he long waited for.

The high-flying forward had eight points, two rebounds, and a block in 14 minutes of playing time – his longest on-court minutes in his Fiba World Cup debut.

“Ang tagal ko din naghintay, medyo nakaka-frustrate din minsan pero hindi ito ‘yung time para magtampo and magalit,” the 25-year-old Anyang KGC star said.

The former UST and Letran star has become a big hit among fans since the team was formed months ago and his name drew the loudest cheers in the crowd of 11,821 people that watched the game at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Although he was easily one of the best performers in the host team on Tuesday, Abando felt he let the fans down.

“Maraming pagkukulang at feeling ko nadismaya ko sila,” he bared. “Kaya sa susunod pagbubutihan ko pa.”

Abando played no more than spot minutes in the losses to Dominican Republic and Angola, but said he harbored no ill feelings.

Abando added: “Walang tampo, last Fiba Asia [Championship], na-cut ako kaya naging motivation ko yun para pagbutihan pa sa sarili ko."

His goal, Abando said, is to contribute in any way he can.

“Kung ano ang ibinibigay, iga-grab lang natin,” he said. "Kahit anong ibigay na minutes tatanggapin ko kasi alam ko ang nakikita ng coaches at alam ko may lapses din ako.”