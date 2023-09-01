Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 3
    FIBA

    Rhenz Abando gets positive remarks from Carlik Jones

    I give him a big shoutout, says NBA G League MVP of Abando
    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    rhenz abando, carlik jones
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CARLIK Jones had positive words to say about Rhenz Abando when asked about how he was guarded by the Filipino player during their Fiba Basketball World Cup classification round game at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

    Jones had a near triple-double on Thursday when the Chicago Bulls-bound cager had 17 points, nine rebounds, and 14 assists in South Sudan’s 87-68 win over Gilas Pilipinas.

    READ: Gilas bid for Olympics over as brave comeback vs South Sudan falls short

    Abando was among those tasked to guard Jones in the ballgame, particularly in the fourth, but the reigning NBA G League MVP was just too good for South Sudan.

    Jones praised Abando, when asked about his defense against him.

    “It’s ball pressure, whole game,” said Jones. “I give him a big shoutout. I think he played well. He defended well.”

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      “I tried to put him to as much ball screens as I could to relieve some of that pressure and also to get other guys open. I think he played well,” Jones said.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      South Sudan ended the Philippines’ bid for a direct qualification to the Olympics, while also enhancing its own quest as they head to their crucial encounter against Angola on Saturday at the Big Dome.

      Rhenz Abando

      Leading from the front is Jones, who fell one rebound shy of becoming the first player in World Cup history to tally a triple double. But he was quick to play down the feat.

      CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Watch Now

      “Just a huge win for us. We are one step closer to our goal, making it and qualifying to the Olympics. As good as the numbers were, we are just glad that we got the job done. I just want to shoutout to the rest of my teammates for stepping up when we needed it,” said Jones.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        The 25-year-old Jones applauded Gilas fans for making it hard for South Sudan to win the ballgame with their support all game.

        “We just kept telling each other to stick together. The game is a game of runs. We were up 20 on the Philippines’ turf. There’s no way we expect them to lay down especially with a crowd like that. It was loud and supportive the whole game. Our thing was just to stick together and gut out that win,” said Jones.

        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Watch Now
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again