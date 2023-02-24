Carmelo Anthony bares his most memorable Fiba experience

THE 2008 Redeem Team is the most memorable experience for NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony competing as part of Team USA in FIBA-sanctioned tournaments.

The Americans regained the Olympic gold in Beijing, China after falling short in the 2004 Olympics (Athens) and 2006 FIBA World Cup in 2006 (Saitama).

"I think 2008, winning that first gold medal," said Anthony when asked about his most memorable moment playing for Team USA.

Settling for the bronze in both Athens and Saitama made the Americans prepare and train even better when the Beijing Olympics came.

"What we have to do for us to be able to win in 2008 with the team we have to put up, the sacrifices we had to make to go get that gold medal. I think that Olympics, that moment is my favorite," said Anthony.

The NBA great arrived in Manila after being named the latest FIBA World Cup Global Ambassador along with Pau Gasol and Luis Scola.

