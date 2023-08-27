Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Raul Neto suffers patellar tendon rupture in Brazil win over Iran

    Neto out for remainder of World Cup
    by John Mark Garcia
    A day ago
    Raul Neto was taken off the court after a scary slip in Brazil's World Cup opener against Iran.
    PHOTO: FIBA

    BRAZIL's 100-59 win over Iran in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup was marred by former NBA veteran Raul Neto's tournament-ending knee injury on Saturday in Jakarta.

    Neto ran the full length of the court and slipped just as he drove to Brazil's basket, with 7:52 left in the third frame.

    Neto quickly held on to his right knee and grimaced in pain.

    The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (BBC) provided a medical update on Neto's injury and playing status for the remainder of the global showpiece.

    "Raul Neto suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon of his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran," the BBC said.

      "Raul suffered a fall at the beginning of the third quarter and was treated immediately, still on the court, with suspicion of rupture of the patellar tendon. The injury was confirmed in a magnetic resonance examination done minutes later at the official hospital of the event."

      Neto, who played for Utah, Philadelphia, Washington, and Cleveland in his eight-year NBA career, is now 'out for the rest of the World Cup' with no projected timetable for his return.

