Raul Neto suffers patellar tendon rupture in Brazil win over Iran

BRAZIL's 100-59 win over Iran in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup was marred by former NBA veteran Raul Neto's tournament-ending knee injury on Saturday in Jakarta.

Neto ran the full length of the court and slipped just as he drove to Brazil's basket, with 7:52 left in the third frame.

Neto quickly held on to his right knee and grimaced in pain.

The Brazilian Basketball Confederation (BBC) provided a medical update on Neto's injury and playing status for the remainder of the global showpiece.

"Raul Neto suffered a rupture of the patellar tendon of his right knee during the third quarter of the match between Brazil and Iran," the BBC said.

"Raul suffered a fall at the beginning of the third quarter and was treated immediately, still on the court, with suspicion of rupture of the patellar tendon. The injury was confirmed in a magnetic resonance examination done minutes later at the official hospital of the event."

Neto, who played for Utah, Philadelphia, Washington, and Cleveland in his eight-year NBA career, is now 'out for the rest of the World Cup' with no projected timetable for his return.