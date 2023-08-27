Newsome not letting disappointment over cut keep him from helping Gilas

CHRIS Newsome has showed his determination to help Gilas Pilipinas in any way, even if he is not part of the Final 12 for the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023.

The Meralco swingman continues to be around with Gilas even after getting cut ahead of the World Cup. Newsome was on the floor during warm-ups for the Philippines’ game against Dominican Republic on Friday, helping out his team like retrieving the balls being used by the players.

The ‘Bayanihan Spirit’ is what Newsome wants to display, expressing his total commitment to Gilas Pilipinas not just for the World Cup but for the entire program.

“Of course, I want to be part of the team. I want to be in that 12,” said Newsome. “But you know, circumstances being what it is, I’ve got to find a way to help in any way I can.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“If it’s rebounding, helping the guys warm up, if that’s what I’ve got to do, that just shows that I’m committed to this program 100 percent,” said Newsome, who was part of the Philippine team that captured the gold medal in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last May. “I’m going to do whatever the program needs, whatever the coaches need in order for us to be successful.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Newsome admitted he was saddened that he didn’t made the final team, but acknowledges that anyone can be part of the final roster with the depth of the pool.

“Of course, it hurt,” said Newsome. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s a dream come true for all of the guys who suited up. I’m happy for every single one of them. It could be any of us in this situation. That just shows that every one of us really cared about it. Of course, I want to be out there but at the same time, I put my own selfish things aside and support this team 100 percent.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Newsome said he wants to be productive in helping the team out in any way, including speaking his mind about the basketball aspect during the World Cup to his teammates. He said the World Cup is such a momentous occasion that any little help can go a long way to the Philippine team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I tried to help the guys warm up. I try to be there mentally and also, vocally, tell them what I see. I think the guys really appreciate that. I’m just doing my share. In order for us to do something special, everybody has to do their share. And the Filipino word for that is Bayanihan. Everybody has to do their part. Even though I’m not on the court, I can still help in little ways,” said Newsome.

“I hope I showed that tonight and I hope that I show that to all the fans out there. I’m still willing to do whatever it takes to contribute to the team,” he added.