Jamal Murray leads projected Canada Starting 5 in Fiba World Cup

AFTER mostly firing blanks in the last edition, Canada is bringing the big guns for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

Coming off a lowly 21st-ranked finish in the 2019 edition in China with a team of Khem Birch and Cory Joseph as their only NBA players, the Canadians are expected to field arguably their best lineup on paper with an entire projected starting unit made up of current NBA players.

Also led by an NBA champion coach in Nick Nurse, Canada is banking on a perimeter-oriented squad with one of its backcourt players oozing with confidence from the NBA Finals.

The Canadians are bracketed with France, Latvia, and Lebanon in Group H, which will play the group stage in Jakarta at the Indonesia Arena alongside Group G.

Filipino fans, though, will have a chance to see this star-studded team if Canada advances to the final phase of the tournament.

Check out the potential Canada Starting 5 in 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup:

C – Dwight Powell

The Dallas Mavericks big man is a nine-year NBA veteran and part of Canada’s grizzled frontcourt.

Turning 32 on July 20, Powell last played for Canada in the 2020 Fiba Olympic Qualifying tournament in Victoria, but committed last year to play for his country for the next three years in their bid to form a contender for the Paris Olympics.

His outside shot has regressed from hitting a high of 39 triples in the 2018-19 NBA season to making zero this past year, giving international foes the freedom to leave him beyond the arc.

Still, the 6-foot-10 stalwart is a solid pick-and-roll partner with Canada’s backcourt-heavy squad, knowing how to finish around the rim when rewarded with the pass.

PF – Kelly Olynyk





The Utah Jazz big man is Canada’s best paint threat with a game fit for the international game.

Averaging a career 1.2 makes on 36.8-percent shooting from rainbow country, the 32-year-old is expected to make a return to the national team after last playing in the 2015 Fiba Americas Championship.

The 6-foot-11 stretch big man normed 12.5 points on almost 50% from the field, 6.2 boards, 3.7 assists, 0.9 steal, and 0.5 block in 28.6 minutes over 68 starts for the Jazz last season.

SF – RJ Barrett





The three-spot would’ve been even deeper had Andrew Wiggins committed to play, but his expected absence probably assures Barrett the starting gig.

The New York Knicks star is coming off his best playoff campaign where he averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists to help his team come just two games shy of reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

Barrett, who just turned 23 on June 14, last played for Canada in the 2020 Fiba Olympic Qualifying tournament in Victoria, but has also committed to play for his country until the 2024 Olympics.

Even without Wiggins, Canada’s small-forward spot remains deep with Lu Dort also expected to be in the roster.

SG – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder star is fresh off his best NBA season where he averaged 31.4 points – fourth-best in the league – on top of 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1 block in 35.5 minutes over 68 games to lead his young team to a play-in spot and a win away from the playoffs.

Pinoy fans got to see a young Gilgeous-Alexander play live as he last saw action for his country in the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Manila.

The 6-foot 6 SGA is still young, only turning 25 on July 12.

Canada’s shooting-guard spot is also deep with Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker also listed in the squad.

PG – Jamal Murray

Who better to lead your country than the one who just helped steered his mother club to an NBA championship?

The 26-year-old Denver Nuggets star is coming off a memorable playoff campaign, highlighted by his performance in their four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals where he put up 32.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

The 6-foot-4 Murray takes turns with SGA in the ball-handling duties for Canada.