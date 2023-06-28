Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 28
    FIBA

    Kings' Jordi Fernandez replacing 76ers' Nick Nurse as Canada coach

    by tim reynolds, ap
    2 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    SACRAMENTO assistant Jordi Fernandez is taking over for Nick Nurse as coach of the Canadian men's basketball team that will compete at this summer's Fiba Basketball World Cup, a person with knowledge of the decision said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

    Fernandez is also expected to remain in place should Canada qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been revealed publicly.

    See Jamal Murray leads projected Canada Starting 5 in Fiba World Cup

    ESPN first reported Fernandez's hiring, which was subsequently confirmed by The Toronto Star and Sportsnet.

    Nurse had a contract to coach the Canadian team through the 2024 Olympics. He was fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors earlier this year and is now coach of the Philadelphia 76ers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Canada — which could have Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder headlining its roster this summer — is scheduled to play at least five exhibition games before the World Cup starts on Aug. 25.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      The Canadians are in Group H of the World Cup, and will meet France, Latvia and Lebanon at Jakarta, Indonesia in the opening stage of the tournament

      Watch Now
      Read Next
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again