Oftana, Malonzo, Alas join first Gilas practice for August window

A NEW-LOOK Gilas Pilipinas side conducted its first practice under head coach Chot Reyes on Monday night at the Meralco Gym in Ortigas Avenue, Pasig City.

Gilas mainstays Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, Kevin Quiambao, Carl Tamayo, and Francis Lopez, were joined by Calvin Oftana, Jamie Malonzo, and Kevin Alas.

Two players from Magnolia, Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang, were also called up to beef up the pool after the Hotshots' exit from the PBA Philippine Cup and more are expected to be called up at the end of the Meralco-SMB semifinal.

Bannering the national team for the fourth window are NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and 7-foot NBA hopeful Kai Sotto.

Joining Reyes in the behind-closed-doors session were Barangay Ginebra San Miguel mentor Tim Cone and Gilas assistant coach Josh Reyes.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director Sonny Barrios dropped by practice and assured the players of the whole basketball community's support and prayers.

The Philippine team flies to Beirut to take on 2022 FIBA Asia Cup silver medalist Lebanon on Aug. 25 and then returns home to host Saudi Arabia at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Aug. 29.

The first day of practice covered shooting drills with several variations and fast ball movement, with Cone, a two-time grand slam champion coach in the PBA, providing inputs.

