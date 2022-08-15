Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ian Sangalang, Jio Jalalon added to Gilas pool for August window

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    THE Magnolia duo of Ian Sangalang and Jio Jalalon have been added to the Gilas Pilipinas training pool.

    Sangalang and Jalalon got an invitation from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to be part of the Gilas pool for the August qualifiers following the Hotshots' failure to advance to the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

    [See Will Chot coach Gilas now that TNT is in PBA Finals?]

    The two Magnolia players however, weren't around for the first day of the national team's practice on Monday for the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers where Gilas will play Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

