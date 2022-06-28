Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Five players from Tall Blacks' 2019 Fiba World Cup squad back for qualifiers

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Corey Webster is back with the Tall Blacks.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    NEW Zealand is bringing in the big guns for the third window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    Five players from the Tall Blacks' 2019 Fiba World Cup squad are back in the saddle with Corey Webster, Shea Ili, Finn Delany, Jordan Ngatai, and Tohi Smith-Milner leading the 16-man pool.

    See Gilas Pilipinas arrives in Auckland for game against New Zealand

    Six players, namely Dion Prewster, Tom Vodanovich, Ethan Rusbatch, Hyrum Harris, Taki Fahrensohn, and Taylor Britt, were retained from the roster in the second window last February.

    Completing the pool are Flynn Cameron, Kruz Perrott-Hunt, Isaac Davidson, Sam Meggenga, and Sam Timmins.

    New Zealand is preparing for its home game against Gilas Pilipinas on Thursday at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

      The Tall Blacks currently hold a 2-0 record in Group A and are already qualified for the second round together with the Philippines and India.

      New Zealand drubbed Gilas, 88-63, in their first meeting in Manila back in February.

      Gone from the pool which flew to the Philippines four months ago were Rob Loe, Taane Samuel, Ben Gold, Joe Cook-Green, Richie Rodger, and Tai Wynyard.

