    Tue, Jun 28
    Gilas Pilipinas arrives in Auckland for game against New Zealand

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Nenad Vucinic and the Philippine team prepare for battle.
    PHOTO: SBP

    GILAS Pilipinas has arrived in New Zealand for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    With 11 players, the Philippine national team is aiming to redeem itself and get one over the Tall Blacks when they play on Thursday at Eventfinda Stadium in Auckland.

    See Parks, Kai, Ricci eyed to fill gaps in Gilas lineup for Fiba Asia Cup

    Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena banner the delegation also featuring SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Carl Tamayo, Rhenz Abando, William Navarro, Lebron Lopez, Kevin Quiambao, and Geo Chiu.

    Curiously, this will be coach Nenad Vucinic's first faceoff against New Zealand, which he handled from 2006 to 2014.

    Gilas is looking to get back at the Tall Blacks after tasting an 88-63 defeat last February.

