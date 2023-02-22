Mason Amos out to prove he's more than just a good shooter

WITH injuries to key bigs, Mason Amos has all of a sudden found himself iin contention for a spot in the final roster of Gilas Pilipinas in Window 6 of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Many considered the 18-year-old Amos as a longshot for the Final 12, until top Gilas bigs of Kai Sotto and Japeth Aguilar became unavailable for the coming window against Lebanon on Friday and Jordan on Monday.

“Mason is really looking like he has a real shot. We don’t want to pre-empt the coaching staff. We want to make a collective decision,” said Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

After playing for Gilas Youth in the Fiba Asia Under-18 Championship in Tehran, the Fil-Aussie teenager said he wants to bring his shooting to the seniors team if called up to the Final 12 and become a better defensive player.

“That’s a big part of my game that I really hop on because I work at it a lot,” said Amos. “I take pride in my shooting ability. But, obviously, being an improvement for me defensively, especially in the men’s international level. It’s not the youth anymore.”

“I’m pushing myself to become the better version that I can be,” said Amos.

Amos’ performance in practice has caught the eye of his teammates which include six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, who said Amos is fundamentally sound and can play from both inside and out.

Amos is humbled by the kind words, but emphasized that he still needs to improve on his game.

“Obviously, very humbling because they are PBA veterans. They have a lot of experience. Hearing good things from them, positive things, very encouraging for me.”

“Being so young like, I’m 18. It boosts my confidence. Humbling as well for guys that great to be saying things like that about me. It really pushes me to become better, fit in with the team, and be that guy to help the vets out as well,” said Amos.

Regardless of if he will end up in the final roster or not, Amos said he cherishes his experience to be part of Gilas Pilipinas pool.

“It’s a blessing to be part of this program. I’m really excited to get to work and hopefully, we can get the win,” said Amos.