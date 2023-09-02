Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Malonzo sits out Gilas’ final World Cup game after bad fall

    Malonzo misses out
    by Gerry Ramos
    8 hours ago
    jamie malonzo injury gilas pilipinas world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JAMIE Malonzo showed up in civilian clothes and won’t be playing in Gilas Pilipinas’ final game in the FIBA World Cup against Asian rival China.

    New Zealand win over Egypt dims Gilas' chances of gaining OQT spot

    The 6-foot-7 forward wasn’t in uniform and instead just helped his Gilas teammates warm up at the Smart Araneta Coliseum prior to the 8 p.m. game on Saturday.

    Malonzo’s absence apparently was an off-shoot of the bad fall he suffered in the previous game against South Sudan when he hit his back at the Big Dome floor.

      The injury came following Malonzo’s best game so far in the World Cup where he went a perfect 2-of-2 from the floor in 11 minutes of play during the 87-68 loss to Olympic-bound South Sudan.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

