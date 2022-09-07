Jonas Valanciunas, Domantas Sabonis power Lithuania past Hungary

LITHUANIAN basketball is known for a lot of things, including passionate fans.

They go everywhere to cheer for their national team. And Tuesday, they even cheered for France — for good reason.

Lithuania topped Hungary, 87-64, and that, combined with France's win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, means the last qualifying spot out of Group B of EuroBasket is still unclaimed.

It'll be decided on Wednesday when Lithuania plays Bosnia and Herzegovina, the winner moving on to Berlin and a round-of-16 game, the loser heading home eliminated.

"Lithuanian fans are the best," France guard Evan Fournier said.

If France had lost Tuesday, Lithuania would have been eliminated. Instead, those Lithuanian fans serenaded the French with cries of "Merci!" for keeping their national team's hopes alive.

"It feels amazing," Lithuania forward Domatas Sabonis said. "They travel to every championship to support us. It's sad we couldn't give them a win over the weekend, but we're glad we could give them one today and the goal is to give them another one tomorrow."

Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Sabonis added 19 for Lithuania (1-3).

Marius Grigonis had 15 points and Rokas Jokubaitis added 10 for Lithuania. Zoltan Perl scored 16 for Hungary (0-4), while David Vojvoda and Rosco Allen each finished with 10.\

Jonas Valanciunas scores 21 on 10 for 13 shooting in nearly 18 minutes of action. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

FRANCE 81, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA 68

Thomas Heurtel's 3-pointer with 5:49 left put France ahead to stay and started a game-ending 22-7 run for the winners, who were already assured of a spot in the round of 16.

Guerschon Yabusele scored 15 for France (3-1), while Heurtel and Fournier each had 14 and Rudy Gobert posted an 11-point, 12-rebound performance.

Jusuf Nurkic, Miralem Halilovic and Dzanan Musa all had 14 for Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-2), while John Roberson had 13 and Edin Atic finished with 10.

TURKEY 78, BELGIUM 63

At Tbilisi, Georgia, Alperen Sengun scored 24 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 16 and Turkey (3-1) remained tied atop Group A.

Ercan Osmani added 12 for Turkey.

Haris Bratanovic scored 15 for Belgium (2-2) and Hans Vanwijn scored 11.

SPAIN 82, MONTENEGRO 65

Spain (3-1) clinched its berth in the round of 16, with Dario Brizuela leading the way with 18 points.

Willy Hernangomez scored 14 for Spain, while Jaime Pradilla and Lorenzo Brown added 12 apiece.

Vladimir Mihailovic scored 18 for Montenegro (2-2), which got 11 from Marko Simonovic and 10 from Kendrick Perry.

BULGARIA 92, GEORGIA 80

Dee Bost had 33 points and 12 assists, Aleksandar Vezenkov finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds, and Bulgaria kept its hopes alive.

Pavlin Ivanov scored 17 for Bulgaria (1-3).

Goga Bitadze scored 21 for Georgia (1-3), while Thaddus McFadden had 19, Alexander Mamukelashvili scored 13, and Giorgi Shermadini and Duda Sanadze scored 10 apiece.

