Lebanon shocks NZ in Fiba Asia Cup; Iran, Japan still undefeated

LEBANON pulled off a huge 87-72 stunner over New Zealand to stay unbeaten in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup onFriday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Wael Arakji had 25 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and three steals as the Cedars closed in on the automatic quarterfinal berth as the top seed of Group D.

Naturalized Lebanese Jonathan Arledge went a rebound short of a double-double with his 18 points and nine boards, while Hayk Gyokchan sent 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and wound up with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Taki Fahrensohn paced the Tall Blacks with 21 points and four boards.

New Zealand dropped to 1-1 ahead of its clash against Gilas Pilipinas on Sunday.

In Group C action, Iran and Japan pulled off big wins to stay undefeated ahead of their marquee clash.

Iran trampled on Kazakhstan, 96-60, behind Mohammad Jamshidi's 16 points, three assists, and two rebounds.

Behnam Yakhchali shot 4-of-5 from deep for his 14 points, as Hamed Haddadi got a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double alongside five assists for Team Melli.

Japan decimated Syria by 61 points, 117-56.

Yutaro Suda drilled nine triples for his 33 points, while Keisei Tominaga also waxed hot with seven treys for his 23 as the duo caught fire for the Akatsuki Five and drained 27 three-pointers as a collective.

Holding identical 2-0 slates, the two teams collide on Sunday to dispute the top seed which comes with the outright quarterfinal berth.

