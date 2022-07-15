Gilas back on track in Fiba Asia Cup with 42-point rout of India

GILAS Pilipinas, as expected, downed India, 101-59, on Friday for its first win in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Technically in a must-win situation after its loss to Lebanon, the Philippines blasted the Indians with ease as it used a 31-point second quarter to take a 22-point lead, 49-37.

That lead further grew to 42 points after a Rhenz Abando three to make it a 95-53 affair with 3:11 left to help Gilas clinch a playoff spot.

William Navarro was near-perfect from the field with 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, while Thirdy Ravena had 17 points, five boards, and two steals in the victory.

The Philippines aim to finish the pool play strong as it takes on New Zealand on Sunday at 9 p.m.

Ray Parks shot 2-of-4 from deep and wound up with 12 points, while making four assists and three steals. Abando drilled three triples, finishing with 10 points as Gilas went 59 percent from the field and made 12 of its 26 three-pointers to level its standing at 1-1.

Defense was also on-point for the Philippines, forcing India to commit 23 turnovers and turning those to 28 easy points to make up for it losing the rebounding battle, 29 to 34.

Muin Bek Hafeez topped India with 14 points as it dropped its second game in Group D.

The scores:

Philippines 101 - Navarro 18, T. Ravena 17, Parks 12, Abando 10, Tamayo 9, Lopez 8, Abarrientos 8, Quiambao 6, Erram 6, Belangel 4, K. Ravena 3, Chiu 0.

India 59 - Hafeez 14, Prince 11, K. Singh 8, Tomar 7, Rawat 6, Sekhon 5, Muthu Krishnan 4, A. Singh 2, Aryan 2, Nayak 0, Goti 0.

