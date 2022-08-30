Lebanon, New Zealand clinch spots in Fiba Basketball World Cup

LEBANON and New Zealand clinched seats to the 2023 Fiba World Cup after dominating victories on Monday.

Wael Arakji set the tone for the Cedars' 95-63 rout of India at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.

The Fiba Asia Cup MVP dropped 15 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals as Lebanon climbed up to a 5-1 win-loss record.

Naturalized Lebanese Jonathan Arledge topped the Cedars with 21 points on a perfect 3-of-3 clip from deep, as Elie Chamoun drained four treys for his 12 points in the win.

Pranav Prince paced India with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the defeat to drop to 0-6.

Shea Ili and the Tall Blacks remain unbeaten. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Meanwhile, Shea Ili led five players who scored in double figures for the Tall Blacks in a 100-72 blowout of Jordan at Eventfinda Stadium.

The Melbourne United guard uncorked 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals as New Zealand moved up to 6-0 in Group E.

Ben Gold (15), Ethan Rusbatch (14), Flynn Cameron (13), and Reuben Te Rangi (11) also made their presence felt much to the delight of an adoring home crowd.

Amin Abu Hawwas and Dar Tucker led Jordan (3-3) with 19 points each in the losing cause.

In Group F action, Australia routed Iran, 98-68, at Bendigo Stadium.

Dejan Vasilijevic bannered the Boomers with 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists, as Nick Kay had 20 points, seven boards, and two dimes in the win to stay undefeated through eight games.

Mohammad Jamshidi led Iran (5-3) with 17 points.

China mauled Bahrain, 80-67, at Republican Velodrome Saryarka in Astana.

Zhou Qi stood the tallest with 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, Zhu Junlong got 14 points and five boards, and Hu Mingxuan got 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists as China rose to a 6-2 card.

Mustafa Husein Ali Ahmad Rashed topscored for Bahrain (2-6) with 24 points in the defeat.

