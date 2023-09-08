Latvia coach proud to see Cinderella team inspire kids back home

LATVIA was one three-pointer shy of a historic semis berth at the 2023 Fiba World Cup against Germany.

Nonetheless, in what has been an unforgettable dream run for the Baltic side, head coach Luca Banchi underscores the team's greater impact to a young generation of awe-inspired Latvians back at home.

"They are doing an amazing job to promote basketball in the country," Banchi said.

Expounding on such immense impact, Banchi shared a touching story on how the team inspired Latvian schoolkids throughout their magical World Cup run.

"(For) three hours in schools, kids were allowed to watch TV in classes. They watched the (Germany-Latvia) game in TV. We received many pictures and I received a video that I showed on the chat with the players after the game with Germany," Banchi bared.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"Before they went to sleep, I want them to see these kids sitting in their rooms and watching them play. It means that in a few games, they became role models," he added.

Banchi, carrying his Italian roots to a fast-rising Latvian basketball program, highlighted the "special value" brought by the squad not only to the sport but to an entire nation of roughly 1.8 million people.

"Models need to inspire people, and the (Latvian) people tonight was expecting them to give one more demonstration to have special value and that’s what they did," Banchi said after Latvia's 87-82 win over Italy.

"It’s not a matter of wins, it’s a matter of attitude. It’s not about the big names, but the values that make the people special."

From knocking down tournament giants France and Spain, the world No. 29 side eyes a fitting end to a memorable chapter of Latvia's basketball emergence in the battle for fifth place against Lithuania on Saturday.

