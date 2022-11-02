FOR Kiefer Ravena, the goal for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers is clear: win two games in enemy territory.

With the Philippine team leaving for the Middle East this weekend to face Jordan on Nov. 10 and Saudi Arabia on Nov. 13, the Shiga Lakes guard emphasized the need for the Pinoys to go for broke in those away games.

"We have to come in very confident just like any other window," he said. "We were reminded that Jordan hasn't made it and hasn't qualified for the World Cup yet and they'll be coming out swinging talaga. They have to win games in order to qualify."

Gilas and Jordan hold identical 3-3 win-loss records in Group E, and though the Philippines is already in as one of the hosts, Ravena said that the Philippines must show its strength in this game.

"Alam namin yun, ready kami doon mentally, and we have to be ready physically as well. Yun ang pinaghahandaan namin ngayon. Hopefully ma-execute namin and malabas namin para maganda ang kalabasan ng window na ito," he said.

Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks and Kiefer Ravena are again part of the Gilas pool, PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Ravena is one of the four Japan B.League imports who are returning to the national team. His brother Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks, who also suited up in the games in August, are back for this window.

Kai Sotto is also set to arrive from Adelaide this week as they join forces with PBA stars and collegiate standouts.

Ravena feels that this window will net better retults this time as they try to build on Gilas' gains from the fourth window back in August.

"Kung ano lang yung madadagdag namin sa team. Yung team naman is more than capable of functioning on its own in terms of the players at nandoon naman yung kailangan na pieces," he said.

"The team's looking good and with the core players that played in the last window, konti na lang yung kailangan namin i-adjust in terms of knowing how to play with each other. Yun naman yung naging problema last time. Sobrang bilis lang din talaga ng nangyari at walang time."

Ravena also sees this November games as "an opportunity for everybody to step up" as Gilas won't have Jordan Clarkson this time out. The Utah Jazz shooter averaged 25.0 points on 41-percent shooting from deep, to go with 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in two games.

"Mahirap punuin yung numbers ni JC kung isang tao lang," he said. "Kailangan lahat talaga mag-next man up mentality, as the cliche goes. Opportunity lang na binibigay sa harap namin na kailangan namin i-grab."

