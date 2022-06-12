Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando head Gilas in tuneup games vs Korea

KIEFER Ravena heads the veterans, with Rhenz Abando making his debut for the Philippine men’s basketball team in exhibition games against Korea.

Naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame is also in the 12-man roster released by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday.

The tuneup matches set June 17 and 18 at Anyang Gymnasium are part of Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Japan League player Dwight Ramos, Korea-league bound SJ Belangel, Carl Tamayo, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Geo Chiu, William Navarro and Francis “Lebron” Lopez are back and will be joined by La Salle center Kevin Quiambao.

Coach Nenad Vucinic will call the shots for the pair of friendlies hosted by the Korea Basketball Association.

