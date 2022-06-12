Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 12
    FIBA

    Kiefer Ravena, Rhenz Abando head Gilas in tuneup games vs Korea

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    undefined
    Rhenz Abando suits up for the national men's team, joning a squad led by Ange Kouame and Kiefer Ravena.

    KIEFER Ravena heads the veterans, with Rhenz Abando making his debut for the Philippine men’s basketball team in exhibition games against Korea.

    Naturalized Filipino citizen Ange Kouame is also in the 12-man roster released by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) on Sunday.

    See Kiefer wants one-conference stint; NLEX offers season-long deal

    The tuneup matches set June 17 and 18 at Anyang Gymnasium are part of Gilas Pilipinas’ preparations for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Japan League player Dwight Ramos, Korea-league bound SJ Belangel, Carl Tamayo, RJ Abarrientos, Dave Ildefonso, Geo Chiu, William Navarro and Francis “Lebron” Lopez are back and will be joined by La Salle center Kevin Quiambao.

      Coach Nenad Vucinic will call the shots for the pair of friendlies hosted by the Korea Basketball Association.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Rhenz Abando suits up for the national men's team, joning a squad led by Ange Kouame and Kiefer Ravena.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again