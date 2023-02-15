Kelly Williams grateful to still get Gilas call-up at 41

KELLY Williams was a bit hesitant to be interviewed when approached by reporters for his take on getting a call-up for Gilas Pilipinas in the sixth and final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Kelly Williams on latest national call-up

He was not making a big deal out it, being just a call-up and not a part of the final roster for the games against Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27. But regardless, Williams said he is out to help Gilas as well as head coach Chot Reyes in any way.

“I’m always ready for him if he (Reyes) needs me,” said Williams. “With Japeth and Kai out, and obviously, Big Ange, coach is kinda scrambling. Let’s see what happens.”

“But right now, it’s just the pool. Let’s see what happens. I take it day-by-day,” said Williams, who just turned 41 last February 7.

“We will just see what happens, if that’s what he needs me to do, then I’ll be prepared. Until then, we will just see. It’s always a great honor to just be considered and represent the Philippines. If I can be able to suit up alongside those guys, alongside those names, it’s awesome. We will see,” said Williams.

Williams got the call to be part of the pool, with Ange Kouame unfit to play due to a partial ACL tear that will be repaired this month.

The 2008 PBA MVP said he is glad that the hardwork he is putting in on his body to stay competitive at age 41 is being recognized through the call-up.

“I’m grateful that my talents and my abilities are being appreciated. Since I’ve been here, a lot of emphasis is put on how old a player is and how effective he is playing. I’ve seen it for the last couple of decades.”

“To be appreciated at age 41, and obviously, to still play at a high level for myself personally, it’s nice to be appreciated,” said Williams.