Kelly Williams gets Gilas call at age 41 to bolster depleted frontline

KELLY Williams has been included in the Gilas Pilipinas pool for the sixth and final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, replacing Ange Kouame.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director and spokesperson Sonny Barrios said Williams was included in the 24-man Gilas pool to take the place of Kouame who is set to undergo surgery later this month.

Kouame has been ruled out after playing through a partial ACL tear during his final season with Ateneo in UAAP Season 85.

Injuries to Kouame and Japeth Aguilar has forced the national team to call up the 41-year-old Williams for consideration in the final 12-man roster for home games against Lebanon on February 24 and Jordan on February 27.

The former PBA MVP first played for the national team in 2007. He ast joined the pool during the February 2022 window of the Asian qualifiers.