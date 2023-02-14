Wael Arakji included in Lebanon pool for qualifier vs Gilas

WAEL Arakji is part of Lebanon's 24-man pool for the sixth and final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

A post on the Fiba website confirmed Arakji will be among the Lebanon players under consideration to play against the Philippines in their road match on February 24 at the Philippine Arena, contrary to recent reports spreading online.

Being in the pool, Arakji, the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup MVP, will also be under consideration for Lebanon’s final match against New Zealand on February 27.

Also included in the Lebanon pool was Antiguan-Lebanese player Norvel Pelle, who is currently playing with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League.

The final roster which will be culled from the pool submitted by each team.

Arakji was the thorn in the side of the Philippines during Window 4 of the Asian qualifiers, scoring 24 points in Lebanon’s 85-81 win over a Jordan Clarkson-led Gilas side last August 25.

He also had 20 points in Lebanon’s win over Gilas during the Fiba Asia Cup preliminaries in Jakarta, 95-80. He currently leads the Lebanese in scoring during the qualifiers with an average of 16.8 points through eight games.

Also part of the Lebanon pool are Aziz Abdel Masih, naturalized player Jonathan Arledge, Elie Chamoun, Sergio El Darwich, Karim Ezzedine, Hayk Gyokchyan, Gerard Hadidian, Ali Haidar, Ahmad Ibrahim, Omar Jamaleddine, Jean Marc Jarrouj, Jad Khalil, Yousef Khayat, Marc Khoueiry, Ater Majok, Ali Mansour, Ali Mezher, Naim Rabay, Gabriel Salibi, Amir Saoud, Mousa Shouman, and Karim Zeinoun.