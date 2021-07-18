Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jul 18
    FIBA

    Gilas waiting for Kai Sotto to complete 20-man Fiba Asia Cup pool

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    GILAS Pilipinas is only awaiting the arrival of Kai Sotto to complete its 20-man pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

    Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio bared to SPIN.ph that it's only the 7-foot-3 center who the national team is waiting for as it makes its preparations for the continental showpiece.

    "We are still aligning with the schedule of Kai. It is a continuing discussion," he said.

    Kai Sotto playing for Gilas in the Belgrade OQT.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Sotto is currently on vacation with his family after a grueling run in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade last month.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The 7-foot-3 center averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in Clark and 9.0 points, 4.5 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 steal in Serbia, showing glimpses of his potential and solidifying his case as a pillar of the future of Gilas.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Once he clears the required quarantine protocols, Sotto will reunite with the current pool members led by naturalized center Ange Kouame, Dwight Ramos, and Justine Baltazar, as well as Belgrade OQT peers Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu.

    Also returning for Gilas duty are Thirdy Ravena, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Dave Ildefonso, Jaydee Tungcab, Kemark Carino, and Tzaddy Rangel.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The 2021 Fiba Asia Cup is set in Indonesia from August 16 to 28, although questions on whether it will push through or not have risen due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the archipelago.

      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again