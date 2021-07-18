Gilas waiting for Kai Sotto to complete 20-man Fiba Asia Cup pool

GILAS Pilipinas is only awaiting the arrival of Kai Sotto to complete its 20-man pool for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio bared to SPIN.ph that it's only the 7-foot-3 center who the national team is waiting for as it makes its preparations for the continental showpiece.

"We are still aligning with the schedule of Kai. It is a continuing discussion," he said.

Sotto is currently on vacation with his family after a grueling run in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade last month.

The 7-foot-3 center averaged 9.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in Clark and 9.0 points, 4.5 boards, 1.5 dimes, and 1.0 steal in Serbia, showing glimpses of his potential and solidifying his case as a pillar of the future of Gilas.

Once he clears the required quarantine protocols, Sotto will reunite with the current pool members led by naturalized center Ange Kouame, Dwight Ramos, and Justine Baltazar, as well as Belgrade OQT peers Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, and Geo Chiu.

Also returning for Gilas duty are Thirdy Ravena, Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, Dave Ildefonso, Jaydee Tungcab, Kemark Carino, and Tzaddy Rangel.

The 2021 Fiba Asia Cup is set in Indonesia from August 16 to 28, although questions on whether it will push through or not have risen due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the archipelago.

