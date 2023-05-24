Kai Sotto signs extension with Hiroshima even as he chases NBA dream

KAI Sotto has signed a contract extension with the Hiroshima Dragonflies for the 2023-24 Japan B. League season.

Sotto joined Hiroshima in the latter part of the 2022-23 B. League season after a stint with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL.

He played 24 games in the season and started in 19 of them for Hiroshima, which reached the B. League playoffs before falling to the top-ranked Chiba Jets in three games.

Sotto averaged 8.92 points, 6.08 boards, 1.38 assists, and 1.29 blocks.

“I am so grateful to the club for giving me this opportunity, and I am happy to have the chance to play in Japan next season,” said Sotto.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 7-foot-3 center is also slated to play in the NBA Summer League as he continues to pursue his dream of making it to the NBA.

“The NBA is my biggest dream, so I will continue to work hard in the United States this summer. To all the Dragonflies fans, I know there may be some irregularities next season, but I will do my best in the given environment so that I can give you good news," said Sotto.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hiroshima General Manager Shuji Okazaki confirmed Sotto can opt out if he earns a place in an NBA team.

"Kai has an option to sign with an NBA team, so if he signs with an NBA team this summer, there is a possibility that his contract with Hiroshima will be canceled." they said.