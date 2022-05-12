Kai Sotto not on NBA Draft Combine list of 76 hopefuls

IF Kai Sotto hopes to make an impression on scouts and coaches, he will have to do it outside the traditional NBA Draft Combine.

The Filipino wunderkind's name was not on the list of 76 draft hopefuls who were invited to the NBA's biggest pre-draft event set next week in Chicago.

Leading the list are potential lottery picks Jabari Smith of Auburn, Paolo Banchero of Duke, and Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga.

Some of the big names will likely skip the two-day event, but the highly rated hopefuls are still expected to be around.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite missing the Draft Combine, Sotto is slated to engage in workouts with at least a dozen of NBA teams, according to his handlers East West Private.

That hopefully boosts the draft stock of the 20-year-old, who is still placed outside of the top 60 in most mock drafts.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.