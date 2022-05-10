Draft hopeful Kai Sotto set for 'a dozen workouts' with NBA teams

NBA teams will get a chance to see Kai Sotto up close with workouts already slated ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Adam Zagoria of the New York Times bared that "a dozen workouts with NBA teams" are slated for the Filipino wunderkind starting on May 23.

Sotto is already in Atlanta with his handlers at East West Private even showing a clip of him hitting right corner threes.

The needle has yet to move for Sotto who remains outside of the top 60 in most mock drafts, which makes these workouts all the more important for his campaign to become the first homegrown Filipino to make it to the NBA.

The 7-foot-3 center was solid this past season with the Adelaide 36ers, posting averages of 7.6 points on 51-percent shooting including a 39-percent clip from threes, on top of 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 15.2 minutes in 23 games in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia.

He previously signed up for the NBA G League Ignite team but did not suit up for a game in the select team.

Sotto's agent Joel Bell told Alder Almo of Philstar.com that there are teams who have already made assurance that Sotto will be drafted.

"We don't know [which round] exactly right now, but we have some assurances that he would be drafted," he was quoted.

No matter what happens over the next few weeks, Sotto can still withdraw his name from the list as late as June 23, 10 days before the draft process.

