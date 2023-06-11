Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 11
    FIBA

    Kai Sotto considers himself a 'better player' in second shot at NBA dream

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Kai Sotto ready to reach new heights as his NBA dream takes flight.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    KAI Sotto is seeing a new and improved version of himself as a basketball player as several opportunities loom on the horizon.

    See Kai Sotto: 'I've never said no to playing for the country'

    Sotto and his agent Tony Ronzone spoke to Kom Noli Eala in his Power & Play program on Saturday to share how his second shot at an NBA roster spot has been going so far.

    "We've got [Kai's] name out there. People were educating teams on him that's why he's going to as many camps," Ronzone said. "They know he's working out in L.A. where we're working on his game to try and get him into better shape."

    Ronzone also underscored two "elite skill sets" Sotto has significantly developed in his game – rebounding and passing.

    Kai Sotto Hiroshima

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    With his 7-foot-3 stature playing a significant role in expanding his arsenal of skills, Sotto acknowledges the need to put in more work in order to reach NBA-caliber level.

    "I feel like a better player now and I'm getting better every day. I've learned so much from my past experiences playing in all these different leagues and games," Sotto revealed.

    "Now, I just have to show it with 100% effort every time I step on the court. These are the things that I can control and that's what I'm deciding to focus on," he added.

    Alongside his summer training camps in Utah, Dallas, and New York, Sotto has a handful of international duties lined up – his sophomore year with Japan B.League side Hiroshima Dragonflies and Gilas Pilipinas duties as part of the 21-man pool for the Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.

    Watch Now
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Kai Sotto ready to reach new heights as his NBA dream takes flight.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again