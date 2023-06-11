Kai Sotto considers himself a 'better player' in second shot at NBA dream

KAI Sotto is seeing a new and improved version of himself as a basketball player as several opportunities loom on the horizon.

Sotto and his agent Tony Ronzone spoke to Kom Noli Eala in his Power & Play program on Saturday to share how his second shot at an NBA roster spot has been going so far.

"We've got [Kai's] name out there. People were educating teams on him that's why he's going to as many camps," Ronzone said. "They know he's working out in L.A. where we're working on his game to try and get him into better shape."

Ronzone also underscored two "elite skill sets" Sotto has significantly developed in his game – rebounding and passing.

PHOTO: B.League

With his 7-foot-3 stature playing a significant role in expanding his arsenal of skills, Sotto acknowledges the need to put in more work in order to reach NBA-caliber level.

"I feel like a better player now and I'm getting better every day. I've learned so much from my past experiences playing in all these different leagues and games," Sotto revealed.

"Now, I just have to show it with 100% effort every time I step on the court. These are the things that I can control and that's what I'm deciding to focus on," he added.

Alongside his summer training camps in Utah, Dallas, and New York, Sotto has a handful of international duties lined up – his sophomore year with Japan B.League side Hiroshima Dragonflies and Gilas Pilipinas duties as part of the 21-man pool for the Fiba Basketball World Cup in August.