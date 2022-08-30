Kai Sotto now a foundational piece for Gilas, says Japeth

JAPETH Aguilar was amused to realize he was the lone holdover from Philippine team which last fought Saudi Arabia in a Fiba-sanctioned tournament.

"Di ko na-realize," he said with a chuckle.

Aguilar was among the fresh blood for Gilas Pilipinas back in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship in Manila which opened its campaign with a 78-66 win over Saudi Arabia, registering two points, five rebounds, and two blocks in that affair.

Back then, he only had 15 minutes of action as the Filipinos overcame a strong stand from the Saudis which already featured the likes of Mathna Almarwani, Mohammed Almarwani, Mohammed Alsager, Fahad Belal, and Nassir Abo Jalas.

Almost a decade later and the two nations finally crossed paths anew, this time with Aguilar now one of the few veterans guiding the young wards in the leadup to the 2023 Fiba World Cup as Gilas trounced Saudi Arabia, 84-46.

If it wasn't the blowout that fans expected, but Aguilar pointed to the players' nerves especially as it played in front of a packed crowd at Mall of Asia Arena.

"May konting pressure din playing in homecourt. Yung focus ng players, talagang tense," he shared.

But when those jitters went away, it was all cruise control for the Pinoys, as evidenced by the 38-point rout.

"Once na-break na yun, nakuha na yung rhythm at medyo nag-loosen up, doon na nakapag-adjust sa game plan," he said.

Comparing the two teams, though, Aguilar believes the current group of Gilas players has what it takes to do something special at the Fiba World Cup next year.

"Grabe. Ibang iba yung team na ito compared sa team na I was in 2013. I'm very happy na we're still getting these young talents," said Aguilar, who shared the court with Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos almost a decade since being bonded as brothers with the likes of Jayson Castro, LA Tenorio, and Gabe Norwood.

Sotto, of course, was at the forefront of that youth revolution with Aguilar seeing the Adelaide 36ers as a foundational piece of the Gilas program's future.

"Kai, as young as he is, is already a core player ng Philippine basketball," the Ginebra forward said.

"I can't say any advice kasi alam na niya ang gagawin niya. So let's just support Kai and yung journey na lang ni Kai is to keep growing and keep learning sa mga experience niya. I believe na isa siya sa magiging dominant players sa Asia and even the world."

