Focused on club and livelihood for now, Baltazar pledges commitment to country

EVEN though he missed the recent competitions of the national team, Justine Baltazar said he remains committed to play for Gilas Pilipinas in future tournaments as he heads to the Japan B.League.

Baltazar is set to leave for Japan this month to join the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the B.League. But before going abroad, Baltazar led the Pampanga Delta to their third straight championship in the NBL last week.

The Mabalacat native said processing his paperwork for Japan along with his desire to help Pampanga governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda win a championship were some of the reasons he couldn’t join Gilas Pilipinas in recent competitions.

Pineda is the team owner and head coach of the Pampanga squad in the NBL. The team won its third title with Baltazar showing the way and earning Finals MVP honors.

It was also Pineda who discovered Baltazar, who went on to play for the National University juniors basketball team and eventually with La Salle in college.

“Conflict din sa requirements ko sa Japan, inayos ko muna talaga,” said the 6-foot-7 Baltazar, when asked about Gilas after the conclusion of his stint in the NBL with the Delta.

“Tinulungan ko muna si Gov dito kasi tapos na ako sa La Salle, para mabigyang sukli lahat ng tinulong niya sa akin,” said Baltazar, who suited up for Gilas during the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers and the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year.

The former La Salle big man assured that he will make time for Gilas Pilipinas if the opportunity arises.

“Nagpaalam din ako kay Gov kung maglalaro ako sa Gilas. Sabi niya, ayusin ko muna ‘yung sa Japan kasi ‘yung Gilas, hindi naman mawawala ‘yan. Kahit nasa Japan ako, kapag pinatawag ako, puwede naman ako pumunta,” Baltazar said.

The Delta captured the NBL title in a sweep over the Bulacan DF Republicans. Baltazar joined the team midway through the tournament following the conclusion of his stint with La Salle in the UAAP.

Baltazar said he never expected to win the finals MVP since his goal is only to help Pineda win the NBL crown.

“Hindi ko ineexpect kasi talagang tinulungan ko lang talaga ‘yung team. Para kay Gov talaga bago ako pumunta sa ibang bansa. Gusto ko lang mapasaya siya sa tulong na binigay niya sa akin,” said Baltazar.

“Eto kasi ‘yung first time ko na maglaro sa pro. Sobrang saya ko na napag-champion koi tong NBL para sa pamilya ko at para kay Gov din,” said Baltazar.

He now heads to Japan, a dream come true for the big man.

“Kasi pangarap ko rin makapaglaro sa ibang bansa. Ginrab ko na agad ‘yung opportunity. Para rin sa anak at pamilya ko,” Baltazar said.

