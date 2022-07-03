Thirdy, Parks, TNT bigs eyed as possible additions to Gilas pool

KAI Sotto may not be present for Gilas Pilipinas at the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, but Chot Reyes still has a number of names in mind that he plans to add to the national pool.

"There are a couple more we're looking at," he said, rattling off the names of Bobby Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena, and Ricci Rivero as potential additions to the 11-man roster which saw action in the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

For now, however, Gilas' urgent need is to shore up its frontline with Geo Chiu being the lone pure center in the 11-man roster that split its games against New Zealand and India in the last Fiba World Cup window.

"We're seeing if we can get another big. What the team needs is another big. You can't have Geo Chiu as the only center," he said.

Reyes is looking at his TNT roster to fill those gaps after the PBA adjusted the Tropang Giga's schedule to accommodate the national team. TNT is set to finish its elimination schedule next Sunday.

Unfortunately, Troy Rosario has already been ruled out for this go-round as he deals with a knee injury.

Among the potential names that could be added in the Gilas roster are Poy Erram and Kelly Williams, both of which were part of the roster back in the February window.

For now, though, everything remains up in the air as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) closely plots Gilas' lineup for the continental showcase.

"That's a problem that we have to continue looking and take into account, what the team needs. Yun ang continuously na pinaguusapan natin," he said.

"If we have 11 and two or three players coming in, you have 14 so we have to make decisions on two others."

Gilas returns to training on Wednesday as it plans to leave for Indonesia next week.

