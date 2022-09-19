Brownlee joins Gilas' Monday practice as he awaits naturalization

JUSTINE Brownlee showed up at the first Monday practice of Gilas Pilipinas for the next window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November.

A person close to Brownlee said the Barangay Ginebra import was at the Meralco gym on a rainy night and met players who can be his future national teammates should his long-overdue naturalization finally proceed.

The 34-year-old, two-time Best Import awardee was among the players invited to attend the first of a series of Monday practices involving members of the Philippine men’s national training pool.

Gilas' naturalized player Ange Kouame was also invited to the practice.

No one among officials of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) would confirm though about the other players present during rh two-hour practice set from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

