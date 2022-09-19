Ange Kouame in line for Gilas recall after invitation to Monday practices

ANGE Kouame has been invited to take part in the weekly Gilas Pilipinas practices in the build-up for the November window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin confirmed that he has allowed Kouame to join the practices following an invitation from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP). Baldwin said Kouame intends to go to those practices.

“He has been invited because he (Kouame) asked me if he can go and I said absolutely,” said Baldwin on Monday. “National team comes first.”

The naturalized Filipino is in line for a spot in the final roster of the fifth window of the Fiba qualifiers where Gilas Pilipinas will play Jordan on November 10 and Saudi Arabia on November 13.

Kouame last played for Gilas during the February window where he saw action against India and New Zealand.

The Ateneo big man has since been out of action for Gilas due to a partial ACL tear last June. He has not been in consideration for a spot with the national team until the November window.

Kouame will be joining a couple of PBA players from TNT, San Miguel, and Barangay Ginebra, the three club teams that will form part of the core of Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes for the fifth Fiba window.

