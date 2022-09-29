Brownlee glad to be on the same side as Newsome, Fajardo at Gilas

JUSTIN Brownlee is delighted to see some of his PBA foes turn into friends, for a change, at Gilas Pilipinas practice.

The naturalization candidate rattled off some names of his PBA rivals that he has enjoyed teaming up with during the national team’s Monday training sessions.

Justin Brownlee on Gilas

“It was fun, being able to play with some of the guys from other teams I definitely admire. Of course, June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, couple other guys as well, Chris Newsome, so it’s fun just to be around those guys,” Brownlee said on Wednesday night after Barangay Ginebra’s 93-71 loss to Rain or Shine in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Brownlee has had Fajardo’s and Newsome’s number in the PBA Finals. The Gin Kings beat Fajardo and San Miguel in six games to rule the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup, while Ginebra has scored a hat-trick of victories against Newsome and Meralco in Governors’ Cup championship series.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I’m always competing in the PBA against them, so it’s just fun to see those guys on the same side now,” Brownlee added with a smile.

After a gloomy start to Brownlee’s interview where he talked about the Gin Kings’ shock 22-point defeat against RoS to begin their midseason campaign, the mood turned light when the talk shifted to the national team.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 34-year-old Brownlee has long expressed his desire to play for the country and is patiently waiting for the naturalization process to be completed so he can play for Gilas in upcoming Fiba competitions before next year’s World Cup.

“I’m very blessed and honored to be part of the team, just practicing now,” Brownlee said. “Hopefully the bill passes. It will be a blessing to be able to suit up and represent the Philippines. So just trying to enjoy being around the team. Just very grateful for the opportunity.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.