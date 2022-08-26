Kai Sotto, Adelaide to play Phoenix, OKC in preseason

KAI Sotto will get a chance to compete against NBA-level talent after all.

The 7-foot-3 center will be part of the Adelaide 36ers squad which will play a pair of NBLxNBA preseason games this October.

Kai Sotto, 36ers face Suns, Thunder

Adelaide is heading to the United States for its preparations ahead of the 2022-23 NBL season as it takes on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Oct. 2 and against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Oct. 6.

There, the 36ers will acquaint themselves against the Suns led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, with Sotto getting a chance to face off against DeAndre Ayton, before taking on the Thunder featuring Aussie guard Josh Giddey.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase our club and to showcase South Australia," said coach CJ Bruton.

"We will fly and prepare ourselves the best way. We have a support staff that will counter that and make sure we are ready. It will be a difficult transition but such a wonderful opportunity."

This will be the first NBLxNBA preseason game for Adelaide since 2019 where it fell to the Utah Jazz, 133-81, at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Sotto went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and eventually re-signed with the 36ers as he braces for his second year in Australia.

