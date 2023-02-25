Jordan Heading savors love of home fans, Gilas 'brotherhood'

BOCAUE - Jordan Heading finally got a feel of how to play for Gilas Pilipinas in front of a home crowd.

And the feeling was incredible, according to him.

"I mean in my earlier Gilas days, we were in the bubble so I wasn't able to experience the Gilas crowd," said the deadly Fil-Australian gunner. "It's always everything that I've dreamed of, and it was just so amazing."

Heading announced his return to the national team by scoring 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field in Gilas Pilipinas' 107-96 win over Lebanon in the sixth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The crowd of 19,000 at the Philippine Arena showered Heading with cheers after every basket made as he played for coach Chot Reyes for the very first time.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Heading's previous Gilas appearance came under former coach Tab Baldwin.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Unfortunately, he had a falling out with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) when he signed a contract with a T1 League team in Taiwan despite having a live contract with the national team.

But now everything is water under the bridge.

"It's amazing being back here. I always have the time of my life with Gilas," said Heading.

"The love and support of the country, and also just the brotherhood of the guys. It's really fun to be a part of a special, special team. Its something that means so much for us, and its something that means so much for the country."